Trending

Breaking

Source: Draymond, Warriors agree to four-year, $100M contract
MLB All-Star Game

MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game jerseys with Mariners colors and new fabric

The AL will wear teal, while the NL will wear navy blue

By Max Molski

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Major League Baseball is using the 2023 All-Star Game as a preview for its future jerseys.

The league revealed the uniforms for the Midsummer Classic on Friday, and they pay homage to the team and city hosting the event.

The uniforms are in the Seattle Mariners’ colors, with the American League donning teal and the visiting National League sporting navy blue. The jersey designs also feature nature, forests and oceans from the Pacific Northwest.

The All-Star jerseys will be made out of Nike’s Vapor Premium fabric, which will be used for all MLB uniforms starting in 2024. The material is 90% recycled polyester and uses Dri-Fit technology.

The jerseys are on sale already at MLB Shop. Jerseys in adult sizes without a player name and number are $154.99, while ones for a specific player are $194.99.

MLB All-Star Game

Here are the 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters

MLB All-Star Game

When and where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

MLB unveiled the All-Star Game hats earlier this month, and it announced the starters for the game on Thursday.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11.

This article tagged under:

MLB All-Star GameMLB
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us