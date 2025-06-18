MLB trade deadline preview: When is it? Which teams and players could be involved?

It's the last chance for MLB teams to load up in 2025.

The trade deadline can be critical for clubs looking to make postseason runs. Whether it's adding another bullpen arm or power bat, World Series-winning teams can often look back at the deadline as a turning point.

So, when is the 2025 trade deadline? What teams could be buying and selling? And which players will be on the move?

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Here's everything to know for the upcoming deadline:

What is the MLB trade deadline?

The trade deadline is the last moment where teams can swap players for the rest of the 2025 season. Teams can still release or sign players, but there are no team-to-team transactions allowed once the deadline has passed.

When is the MLB trade deadline 2025?

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

What teams will buy and sell at the MLB trade deadline?

To figure out who could buy and who could sell at the deadline, you can basically just look at the standings.

Teams at the top will likely be looking for another player or two to aid in their playoff run, while teams at the bottom could try to get rid of big contracts and recoup prospects. Here are three teams that could buy and sell:

BUYERS

Detroit Tigers: The AL Central leaders are all-in this year after a surprise postseason run in 2024. Detroit could look for some bullpen help, and they have an elite farm system to sell off. New York Yankees: Aaron Boone's squad is struggling offensively without Juan Soto, who left as a free agent. Another bat would go a long way for the defending AL pennant winners. Philadelphia Phillies: It's been a tough stretch for Philly, but the team is still firmly in contention to win the NL East. Dave Dombrowski is always ready to make a trade, and 2025 will be no different.

SELLERS

Atlanta Braves: One of the most underwhelming teams in baseball could look toward the future at this year's deadline. The Braves have several intriguing pieces that could be auctioned off. Baltimore Orioles: The Orioles were supposed to be building a dynasty with ample young talent. Instead, they've floundered to last place in the AL East. Any veterans on the roster could be moved next month. Arizona Diamondbacks: Injuries have made life difficult this season for the 2023 NL pennant winners. A retool and refocus for 2026 should be Arizona's top priority at the deadline.

Which MLB players will be traded at the deadline this year?

The Boston Red Sox kicked things off early with the stunning move to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. It's not often that an All-Star on a long-term contract in his prime gets dealt, but this could be the move that sparks a busy deadline.

Here are five players that could be traded before the deadline:

Josh Naylor, Diamondbacks, first baseman

Marcell Ozuna, Braves, designated hitter

Freddy Peralta, Brewers, starting pitcher

Zach Eflin, Orioles, starting pitcher

Luis Robert, White Sox, outfielder

The San Francisco Giants reportedly acquired Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers for Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, and more on Sunday.