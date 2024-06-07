How to watch Phillies vs. Mets in MLB London Series

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are taking their rivalry across the pond.

The NL East foes are in England for the 2024 MLB London Series. It marks the third time the league has sent teams to the British capital.

The two teams are heading in completely opposite directions ahead of their international showdown. The Phillies are an NL-best 44-19 and have a 7.5-game lead in the NL East. The Mets, meanwhile, had a May to forget and are 27-35 on the year.

From game info to some MLB-London history, here is everything to know for the 2024 MLB London Series between the Phillies and Mets.

2024 MLB London Series schedule

The Phillies and Mets will square off in two matchups this weekend:

Saturday, June 8: 1:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 9: 10 a.m. ET

How to watch 2024 MLB London Series

Saturday's game will air on FOX and can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. Sunday's matchup will air on ESPN and can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

Both games can also be viewed on MLB.TV.

Here are five things to know about the MLB London Series.

2024 MLB London Series stadium

London Stadium will play host to the London Series. The venue is currently the home of English Premier League club West Ham and can hold between 55,000-60,000 spectators for baseball.

MLB London Series history

The MLB London Series debuted in 2019 with MLB's fiercest rivalry, as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees made the trek. The two-game series featured plenty of offense, as the Yankees won the opener 17-13 before the Red Sox bounced back with a 12-8 victory.

MLB was supposed to go back to London in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other delays pushed the second edition of the series to 2023. It featured another split between longtime rivals, as the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals each took one game.

2024 MLB international schedule

London will be the fourth and final international stop for MLB this season (outside of Toronto).

The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays kicked things off with a spring training series in the Dominican Republic in March. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres then opened up the MLB regular season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21. The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies also broke out their passports for the Mexico City Series in April.