MLB celebrating Jackie Robinson Day on 78th anniversary of his historic debut

April 15 will forever be a special day for baseball.

On this day 78 years ago, Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the sport’s color barrier. Twenty-eight years ago, commissioner Bud Selig announced that Robinson’s No. 42 would be retired across the league.

On Tuesday, however, Robinson’s number will once again be on the back of every player.

Jackie Robinson Day was first held on April 15, 2004. Five years later, a new tradition was born when every player, manager and coach began wearing No. 42 for the celebration.

That custom will continue on Tuesday, with all organizations are sporting No. 42 in Dodger blue regardless of their regular uniform colors. Players, managers, coaches and umpires will also wear a "42" patch on the side of their hats.

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Tuesday, with Robinson's Dodgers hosting the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles.

MLB is also planning a league-wide pregame tribute video produced by MLB Network and featuring former pro softball player AJ Andrews.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Robinson's widow, Rachel Robinson, will be at the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York to welcome participants from local Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities programs.

Down in Florida, MLB's Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach will host a minor league game between the Clearwater Threshers and the Palm Beach Cardinals at historic Holman Stadium, where Robinson once played. The game will raise money to support vital programs and services in Indian River County.