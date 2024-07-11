MLB celebrity softball game 2024 participants, how to watch, more

With the MLB All-Star Game fast approaching, that means a handful of other events are also looming.
Along with the popular Home Run Derby, another event that catches fans' attentions is the celebrity softball game.
The 2024 edition will feature some returning names and first-timers.
From the start time to how to watch and more, here's what to know about the 2024 MLB celebrity softball game:
What is the MLB celebrity softball game?
The MLB celebrity softball game assembles league legends and trending personalities in an exhibition game played prior to the Home Run Derby.
When is the 2024 MLB celebrity softball game?
The 2024 edition is slated for Saturday, July 13.
What time is the 2024 MLB celebrity softball game?
The exhibition is set for 8:45 p.m. ET, 5:45 p.m. PT.
How to watch, stream the 2024 MLB celebrity softball game
The event will be available to watch and stream on several MLB platforms, such as MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB YouTube, the MLB app and MLB Facebook.
Who is in the 2024 MLB celebrity softball game?
Here are the expected participants for the 2024 edition, which is subject to change:
- Eladio Carron, Latin Grammy-winning rapper
- Myke Towers, four-time Latin Grammy nominated singer and songwriter
- Kane Brown, country singer
- Terrell Owens, NFL Hall of Famer
- Camille Kostek, model and TV host
- King Bach, comedian and internet personality
- Tiffany Haddish, actress, author and comedian
- Dez Bryant, former All-Pro NFL wide receiver
- Kieron Pollard, professional cricket player
- Tyler Toney, Dude Perfect
- Marcello Hernandez, Saturday Night Live
- Dani Austin, influencer
- Adelaido "Payo" Solis, vocalist
- Julian Pena Jr., percussionist
- Foreign Teck, Grammy-winning producer
- Nelson Vergara, Broadcast Boys
- Lucas Brody, Broadcast Boys
- Bobby Bones, radio and TV personality
- West Wilson, radio and TV personality
- Matt James, The Bachelor
- Jenna Bandy, Guiness World Record holder
- Pedro Martinez, MLB Hall of Famer
- Jennie Finch, USA softball Olympian
- Natasha Wiley, USA softball Olympian
- Lauren Gipson (Chamberlain), WCWS champion
- Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer, Colorado head coach
- Garrett Hilbert, Dude Perfect