Everything to know about the MLB All-Star Game: How to watch, rosters and more

It's almost time for another Midsummer Classic.

The top players from the American League will square off against the best of the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The 94th edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington. It will be the first All-Star Game ever played at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020, and just the second one held in Arlington.

The NL snapped a nine-game losing streak in 2023, beating the AL 3-2 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Can the NL secure back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight from 2010-12? Or will the AL get back in the win column?

Here's everything you need to know to get set for the 2024 All-Star Game:

When is the MLB All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16.

What time does the MLB All-Star Game start?

First pitch is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the MLB All-Star Game being played this year?

Globe Life Field will host the All-Star Game for the first time. The only other time the game took place in Arlington was in 1995.

What TV channel is the MLB All-Star Game on?

The All-Star Game will air on FOX.

Where to stream the MLB All-Star Game live online

The exhibition will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Does the MLB All-Star Game determine World Series home-field advantage?

The All-Star Game no longer decides which league gets home-field advantage in the World Series. That rule had been in place from 2003-2016.

How many innings are there in the MLB All-Star Game?

There are nine innings in the All-Star Game.

Are there extra innings in the MLB All-Star Game?

If the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings, it will be decided via a Home Run Derby rather than go to extra innings. The Derby format sees three players from each team get three swings apiece -- with coaches pitching to them -- to try to hit as many homers as possible. After all six players have gone, the team with the most total home runs wins.

The new All-Star tiebreaker hasn't been required yet since being implemented for the 2022 game.

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will feature several players making their debut, but Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports discusses why the Mets’ Pete Alonso has the best chance to win for a third time.

Has the AL or NL won more All-Star Games?

The AL boasts a 47-44-2 record all time over the NL entering the 2024 All-Star Game.

Who are the MLB All-Star Game starting pitchers?

Pittsburgh Pirates standout rookie Paul Skenes will take the ball first for the NL. The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall pick will be just the fifth rookie pitcher to ever start an All-Star Game. Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over the first 11 starts of his big league career.

The AL's starting pitcher hasn't been announced yet.

Who are the AL, NL starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

Here's the starting nine for the AL and the NL:

American League

C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

SS: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Juan Soto, New York Yankees

OF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

National League

C: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

1B: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

SS: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF: Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

What are the AL, NL rosters for the MLB All-Star Game?

And here's a look at the rest of the AL and NL rosters:

American League reserves

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

INF: Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

INF: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox (inactive)

INF: Josh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

INF: Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays

INF: Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins (replacement)

INF: Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (replacement)

INF: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

OF: Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

OF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (inactive)

OF: Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (replacement)

DH: David Fry, Cleveland Guardians

American League pitchers

LHP: Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

RHP: Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles

RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

LHP: Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox

RHP: Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

RHP: Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

RHP: Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

RHP: Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

RHP: Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics

LHP: Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

LHP: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

RHP: Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers

National League reserves

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

INF: Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres

INF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

INF: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

INF: Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

OF: Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants

OF: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

DH: Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

National League pitchers

RHP: Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers (inactive)

RHP: Hunter Greene, Cincinnati Reds (replacement)

RHP: Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

RHP: Jeff Hoffman, Philadelphia Phillies

LHP: Shota Imanaga, Chicago Cubs

RHP: Reynaldo López, Atlanta Braves

LHP: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

LHP: Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins

RHP: Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

LHP: Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies

LHP: Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies

RHP: Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres

RHP: Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

RHP: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Who are the MLB All-Star Game managers and how are they chosen?

The All-Star Game managers come from the reigning NL and AL pennant winners. That means Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo will manage the NL and Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy will oversee the AL.