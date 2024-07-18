Key dates for the 2025 MLB season: Opening Day, All-Star Game and more

The second half of the 2024 MLB season hasn't even started yet, but the league is already giving teams and fans a glimpse of what's to come in 2025.

MLB released its 2025 regular season schedule on Thursday, and with it comes some notable events.

Between international matchups, All-Star festivities and Games 162, here are the key dates to know on the 2025 MLB schedule:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

March 18-19: Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani will take the field in his home country to open the 2025 campaign, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will square off in the Tokyo Series.

It marks the sixth time in MLB history that the league's season opener will be played in Japan.

March 27: Opening Day

While the MLB season will start overseas, Opening Day will officially take place on March 27.

All 30 teams will take part in the earliest Opening Day in MLB history.

May 16-18: Rivalry Week

MLB revamped its schedule format in 2023 so that each team would play all 29 other ballclubs each season. That took away a couple of games away from some of baseball's top interleague rivalries, but MLB is increasing the number of games between rival sides in 2025.

Prime interleague rivals will play two three-game series against one another in 2025 instead of two two-game sets.

Eleven of the 15 Rivalry Week matchups will be played between prime interleague rivals, including Mets-Yankees, Angels-Dodgers and White Sox-Cubs.

July 15: 2025 MLB All-Star Game

The Midsummer Classic is heading to Atlanta for the third time in 2025.

The city was originally supposed to host the All-Star Game in 2021, but MLB moved the game to Coors Field in Denver in response to Georgia voting rules signed into law that were condemned for being too restrictive.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park, which opened in 2017.

Sept. 28: Final day of the regular season

All 30 teams will close out the 2025 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The day will feature eight divisional matchups, including Orioles-Yankees, Cardinals-Cubs and Diamondbacks-Padres.