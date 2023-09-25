Here are the World Series favorites as MLB playoffs near

By this time next week, most MLB teams will have already played their final game of 2023.

But for a dozen clubs, there will still be something major at stake.

The 2023 MLB playoffs are right around the corner, with the first postseason contests set for Tuesday, Oct. 3. As the final week of the regular season began Monday, a total of six teams had officially qualified for the playoffs.

So, as the postseason picture takes shape, which team is favored to hoist the World Series trophy?

Who are the 2023 World Series favorites?

Could it be two championships in three years for Atlanta? The MLB-best Braves boast the top World Series odds at +250, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The top two title favorites come from the National League as the Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best odds at +400.

The next three clubs all hail from the American League, with the Baltimore Orioles (+650), Texas Rangers (+800) and Tampa Bay Rays (+1000) rounding out the top five World Series favorites. Texas has the fourth-best odds despite not having clinched a playoff berth just yet. The Rangers entered the week with a 2.5-game cushion over the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

Speaking of Houston, the Astros are tied with the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies for the sixth-best odds at +1200. But the defending champions' spot in the postseason is far from a lock. The Astros began the week holding a slight half-game advantage over the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot.

Here's a full look at the World Series favorites with the final week of the regular season underway (*=clinched playoff spot as of Sept. 25):

