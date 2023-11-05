Here are the 2023 MLB Gold Glove winners

It's been less than a week since the Texas Rangers won their first ever World Series title, and now MLB is awarding players for individual performances from the 2023 season.

MLB on Sunday revealed the 20 Gold Glove winners from both the American League and National League.

The Gold Glove is awarded to fielders who exhibited standout performances at a consistent level throughout the season. Winners are determined by managers and coaches who get to vote on the positions, but not for their own players.

Baseball glove manufacturer Rawlings created the award in 1957, and winners receive a glove made of gold gold lamé-tanned leather attached to a walnut base.

Here are the 20 players receiving the award in 2023:

American League

Two teams saw three players each get awarded: the 90-72 Rangers and the 89-73 Toronto Blue Jays.

First base: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

Second base: Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

Third base: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Shortstop: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

Catcher: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

Pitcher: Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

Left field: Stevan Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center field: Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

Right field: Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

Utility: Mauricio Dubon, Houston Astros

National League

Despite not making the postseason, the 83-79 Chicago Cubs had the most representation in the NL with three recipients. The runner-ups Arizona Diamondbacks had two players earn an award, along with the 82-80 San Diego Padres.