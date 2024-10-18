Trending
MLB

Guardians' David Fry hits walk-off homer to beat Yankees in ALCS Game 3

Cleveland turned things around late to win in extra innings Thursday

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

David Fry, welcome to October baseball.

Cleveland guarded its home field during Game 3 of the ALCS Thursday thanks to a moment from Fry.

The Guardians' utility player hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to seal the 7-5 win over the New York Yankees and cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fry, the 28-year-old who made his MLB debut in 2023, is making his postseason debut with the Guardians.

The Irving, Texas native earned a spot in the 2024 All-Star Game, batting .263 with a .356 OBP and .804 OPS. He hit 14 homers during the regular season and recorded 51 RBIs.

The two-run winner came after the Yankees turned things around in the top of the eighth inning behind back-to-back homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

MLB

MLB 6 hours ago

The top 40 MLB players who could hit free agency this offseason

MLB 7 hours ago

2025 MLB free agency: When does it start? Who could hit the market?

But the Guardians, who trailed 5-3 at that point, stayed alive in the bottom of the ninth thanks to Jhonkensky Noel's pinch-hit two-run homer.

Cleveland will look to tie the series at 2-2 Friday when it hosts Game 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET, 5:08 p.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

MLBNew York Yankees
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us