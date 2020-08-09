Giants' Hunter Pence uses hilarious meme to laugh at ruining no-hitter

Sometimes all you can do in life after a mistake is laugh it off and move on.

Hunter Pence seems to be adopting that strategy following an unfortunate miscue in left field, losing a ball in the air and bringing an end to Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto's no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Pence posted a meme on Twitter making light of the misread, comparing it to the brutal year 2020 has been so far.

Even when you miss the mark there is beauty in your teammates backing you up and supporting you pic.twitter.com/TQwSDe7dhy — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) August 9, 2020

[BALK TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



It's hard to disagree with Pence there. The coronavirus pandemic has altered just about every person on earth's plans for 2020, including forcing MLB into a 60-game season that didn't begin until late July.

"Johnny had the magic going, the rhythm going, had everything working, it was a special night that doesn't always come around and you could just feel it," Pence told reporters following the game. "To spoil that feels awful ... he deserves better."

[RELATED: Giants add intriguing young outfielder in deal with White Sox]

Pence also made sure to show appreciation for his teammates standing behind him after the play. Cueto spoke after the 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and didn't express frustration about losing a no-hit bid.

"That's part of the game," Cueto said through interpreter Erwin Higueros. "My teammate just lost a baseball and those things happen. It's part of the game."