Giants have ‘golden opportunity' in 2020 season, Mike Krukow believes

The Giants aren't expected to contend for an MLB playoff spot this season, but don't tell that to Mike Krukow.

The Giants broadcaster believes the team has a chance to surprise people due to the shortened season.

"It's a golden opportunity," Krukow said during a conversation this week with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelli Johnson and broadcast partner Duane Kuiper. "If you look at the Giants, they're one of the older teams in baseball. What older teams have learned, especially ones that have been champions, they learn the importance of chemistry, they learn the importance of a good attitude, and I think that is going to be paramount when they gather up."

While the Giants are focused on building for the future, they still have several integral players from their three World Series title teams from the last decade. Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Pablo Sandoval remain. They are flanked by veterans Evan Longoria, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija. And Hunter Pence is back for a second tour of duty in San Francisco.

But those veterans and the rest of the Giants have to get used to a whole new world. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, players have to adjust their routines.

"There are going to be so many things that are going to be unorthodox, that they're not used to, that are complete breaks of the routine of a normal day that you have in a normal season of Major League Baseball," Krukow said. "It's really going to be important for them to overcome them with a good attitude. Whoever finds chemistry first is going to have the advantage."

Spring training isn't the best indicator of what a team will be for the upcoming season, but the Giants had a 13-16 record before the coronavirus put a stop to activities. Despite that record, Krukow and Kuiper liked what they saw from the club in March.

"We thought the Giants had a great spring training," Krukow said. "We thought there really was a nice foundation that was being laid of a positive vibe, and I think because of their experience, I think they have an opportunity here. If they get off with a good vibe, if they get off to a good start, it's a sprint. They could be in the playoffs. And once they get into the playoffs, who knows what can happen.

"So I'm excited about it. I think the players are excited about it. And it's a golden opportunity."

The Giants reportedly are expected to open the 60-game season July 23 in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are favorites to win the World Series. It's not the easiest way for the Giants to start the season, but if they can take a couple games from their arch rivals, that could set the tone for a surprising season.