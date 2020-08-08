Giants' Farhan Zaidi reveals why A's job was ‘best' of MLB career

Farhan Zaidi has been at the helm of the Giants' front office since 2018, coming over after a stint with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers as the general manager.

Zaidi has transformed San Francisco's farm system from one of the league's thinnest into a group that MLB.com ranked No. 10 in March.

Although Zaidi is at the top of the baseball operations department for the first time in his executive career, he revealed to 95.7 The Game on Wednesday that his most enjoyable experience in an MLB front office came when he carried much less responsibility.

"I joke a lot that the best job I've ever had in baseball was when I was working with the A's," Zaidi said. "Because I basically just got to spend my time evaluating players, going and watching amateurs play, I had basically no management responsibilities, poor (A's vice president of baseball operations) Billy Beane and (general manager) David Forst actually had to run the organization.

"I just kinda got to hang out on my computer, watch videos, go watch games and that was really the fantasy baseball job. The jobs since then, have unfortunately required a little more responsibility."

Zaidi started his career in MLB with the A's, joining the organization out of college after graduating from UC Berkeley.

Although his run in charge of the Giants hasn't been without hiccups, Zaidi seems to have the organization positioned well for the future with a deep farm system, something a lot of teams around the league can't say at this point in time.

