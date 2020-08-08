Giants' Farhan Zaidi explains confidence in 2020 MLB season completion

The MLB’s abbreviated 2020 season already has seen a number of postponements and cancellations. Twenty percent of the league’s teams have seen games altered by positive coronavirus tests from players or team personnel.

The Giants haven’t been one of the clubs affected so far, but the possibility looms for every MLB team as rumors of a season cancellation if cases rise persist. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told 95.7 The Game on Wednesday that he’s confident the league will be able to complete the 2020 season, as teams continue to reinforce MLB’s health and safety protocols.

“It’s hard to imagine we’re not going to have another positive the rest of the season,” Zaidi said. “The testing has gotten a lot better, I think everybody is being increasingly careful as this goes on. I still and I think the collective, we feel good about our chances of getting through the season, playing the playoffs, there may be some cancellations here and there along the way, but I think we can handle it.”

The coronavirus has proven difficult to predict, and it’s unlikely we’ve seen the last MLB team hit with a schedule change because of it.

It remains to be seen how effective MLB’s health protocols will hold up as the season continues into the fall, but it's clear the Giants are taking them seriously.

