Eight starters A's could target before MLB trade deadline

Lance Lynn arguably is the prize of the starting pitcher market ahead of the trade deadline. Through seven starts for the Rangers this season, Lynn has a 1.93 ERA, which is fifth-best in MLB.

NBC Sports California's Dave Stewart said earlier this week on A's Pregame Live that he believes Lynn is the pitcher the A's need to be able to compete in the playoffs.

Teams are going to line up to get Lynn, so the A's will have to come strong with their offer if they want to pry him away from their AL West foe.