Eight starters A's could target before MLB trade deadline

Mike Clevinger is the most fascinating case heading into the trade deadline. He's been one of the most dominant pitchers in the AL the last few years, but he broke the trust of his teammates by going out with teammate Zach Plesac and friends in Chicago a few weeks ago. He also lied to the team about going out.
Cleveland banished Clevinger to their alternate training site for a week, but recently recalled him. The Indians might look to rid themselves of the issue by trading the talented right-handed, but they are going to ask for an arm and a leg, and maybe another leg.
While Clevinger will be 30 years old when next season starts, he's under team control for two more seasons, so if another team wants him, they better be prepared to pony up.