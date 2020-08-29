Trending

Eight starters A's could target before MLB trade deadline

Share
8 photos
1/8

Lance Lynn arguably is the prize of the starting pitcher market ahead of the trade deadline. Through seven starts for the Rangers this season, Lynn has a 1.93 ERA, which is fifth-best in MLB.

NBC Sports California's Dave Stewart said earlier this week on A's Pregame Live that he believes Lynn is the pitcher the A's need to be able to compete in the playoffs.

Teams are going to line up to get Lynn, so the A's will have to come strong with their offer if they want to pry him away from their AL West foe.

2/8

It's taken Dylan Bundy a few years, but he's finally realizing his potential in his first season with the Los Angeles Angels.

The former No. 4 overall draft pick in 2011 has a 2.47 ERA in seven starts for the Angels. But he still has one year of arbitration left, so it's unlikely the Angels trade him unless a team presents an offer they can't refuse.

3/8

The Reds made a lot of big splashes in the offseason, but their desire to contend in the NL hasn't gone according to plan. They entered play Saturday in fourth place in the NL Central.

But Cincinnati still is in contention for a Wild Card spot in the expanded NL playoffs, so don't expect a sell-off. But if they do decide to trade away players, Bauer would be their most attractive piece. He's got a 2.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 innings over six starts.

4/8

Two weeks ago, Kevin Gausman likely was packing his bags in anticipation of being traded. But a hot streak by the Giants might have turned them into buyers.

But if the Giants decide to trade Gausman, he could be a good fit for the A's. He spent most of his career pitching in the AL East, so he's used to facing tough lineups.

Would the Giants and A's make a big trade like this? Time will tell.

5/8

The rebuilding Giants would love to free themselves from Johnny Cueto's 2021 salary, but during a pandemic, when every dollar counts for a lot of teams, it's hard to see someone taking on his contract.

But if the A's are willing to do it, Cueto has postseason experience, though his career playoff ERA is 4.54.

Last week, NBC Sports California's Dave Stewart said Cueto isn't the type of player the A's can acquire because his salary would eat up too much of their budget.

6/8

Mike Clevinger is the most fascinating case heading into the trade deadline. He's been one of the most dominant pitchers in the AL the last few years, but he broke the trust of his teammates by going out with teammate Zach Plesac and friends in Chicago a few weeks ago. He also lied to the team about going out.

Cleveland banished Clevinger to their alternate training site for a week, but recently recalled him. The Indians might look to rid themselves of the issue by trading the talented right-handed, but they are going to ask for an arm and a leg, and maybe another leg.

While Clevinger will be 30 years old when next season starts, he's under team control for two more seasons, so if another team wants him, they better be prepared to pony up.

7/8

Back in 2017, Robbie Ray was one of the most dominant starting pitchers in the NL. But three seasons later, he looks completely lost on the mound. In seven starts this season, he has a 7.84 ERA.

Ray will be a free agent this offseason, so the timing of his decline isn't the best for him. But another team might be willing to take a chance on him and see if their pitching coaches can fix him.

Ray probably wouldn't cost the A's that much. But with the short season, they might not have enough time to get him right before the playoffs start in October.

8/8

Marco Gonzales might be the most unheralded two-time Opening Day starter in the big leagues. But he has quietly backed it up with solid numbers. In 69 starts since the beginning of the 2018 season, he has a 3.96 ERA in 404 1/3 innings.

Is Gonzales truly an ace that can take the ball in Game 1 for the A's? Probably not. But he could be a solid No. 2 or No. 3.

Share

More Photo Galleries

Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us