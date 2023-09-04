Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles County jail records indicated that Urías, 27, was arrested Sunday and released early Monday on bond. An initial court date was scheduled for Sept. 27.

Details about the arrest near the intersection of Hoover Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Exposition Park area were not immediately available. The location is near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and BMO Stadium, where LAFC was playing Sunday night against Lionel Messi Inter Miami.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Urías was among several celebrities who attended the match.

The Dodgers issued the following statement late Monday morning.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the team said. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

Urías, who is from Culiacan, Mexico, signed with the Dodgers at age 16 in 2012. He made his Major League debut in 2016.

The left-hander is 11-8 this season with an ERA of 4.60. He last pitched Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Braves at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are off Monday. They return to action Tuesday in Miami, where Urías was scheduled to pitch Thursday.

Urías was arrested in May 2019 on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery at the Beverly Center. He was not charged in that case.

Urías is set to become a free agent after this season.