Mookie Betts celebrates with a fan after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 02, 2023.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts hit his 29th home run of the season in a game against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 2. In the stat book, the play simply went down as a solo homer amid a 10-1 Dodgers blowout win.

But it wasn't just any other hit for Betts.

That's because when the seven-time All-Star was in the on-deck circle at Dodger Stadium before the at-bat, he was presented with quite the proposition from a fan:

"Mook, if you hit a home run I'll name my daughter, her middle name, Mookie."

After Betts chuckled, the fan told him he was being serious.

"No, don't do that, bro. Don't do that," Betts pleaded. "Your wife wouldn't like that, bro."

The fan responded that he would tell his wife about it, and Betts proceeded to walk to the plate.

Moments later, on a 2-1 pitch, Betts hit an absolute no-doubter to left field. It was his longest homer of the season, and among the longest of his career, at 436 feet.

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers (29)

pic.twitter.com/bdRRDGMwMd — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 3, 2023

After circling the bases, Betts shared a fist bump with the fan on his way back to the dugout.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

And fast forward a week-plus later, Betts found out on social media that the fan actually held up his end of the bargain.

On Aug. 10, Giuseppe Mancuso took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a photo of his newborn daughter Francesca Mookie Mancuso and her birth certificate, along with a photo and a video of his fist bump with Betts.

"A bet is a bet," Mancuso wrote while tagging Betts in the post.

Betts recounted the awesome story, which he dubbed "one of the coolest moments" of his career, in a video posted on X Tuesday.

One of the coolest moments of ya boy’s entire career! Bro is a man of his word 😂👶🏼 #babymookie pic.twitter.com/rVIG4VWJVe — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 15, 2023

"Shoutout to you, Giuseppe," Betts said. "I can't wait to meet Francesca."