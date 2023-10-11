Bryce Harper epically stares down Orlando Arcia twice in Phillies-Braves Game 3

You don't always need to poke the bear. Especially if the bear is named Bryce Harper.

After Harper's base-running mishap saw the Philadelphia Phillies lose Game 2 of the NLDS, Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia reportedly mocked the two-time NL MVP in the aftermath.

Arcia in the Braves' locker room "cackled emphatically about Harper's misfortune, bellowing "ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!" repeatedly," reported Jake Mintz of FOX Sports from the scene.

In Game 3 at home Wednesday, Harper got his revenge more than once. He unleashed a three-run homer in the third inning to give Philadelphia a 4-1 lead, then stared down Arcia as he rounded second.

Bryce Harper stared down Orlando Arcia https://t.co/sBxZgL2apJ pic.twitter.com/KJQobWopMV — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 11, 2023

Harper didn't move on from the unspoken feud after that.

In the fifth inning, he launched a solo homer -- his second of the game -- and made sure to stare down Arcia once again on second base. The Phillies' social media team also kept the receipts.

Arcia learned quickly that you can poke the bear, but he forgot the bear will bite back.