A's vs. Brewers lineups: Ramón Laureano misses interleague series opener

OAKLAND -- The A's will be without center fielder Ramón Laureano when they open a three-game interleague series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.

Laureano, 25, is dealing with soreness in his right shin, according to manager Bob Melvin. Melvin said that Laureano underwent an MRI on Tuesday, with results still to be announced.

Mark Canha will replace Laureano in center and bat fourth, while Chad Pinder will handle right field and hit ninth. Josh Phegley is still day-to-day with a left thumb contusion, so Chris Herrmann will start at catcher and bat sixth.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will be on the hill for Oakland, and he is trying to improve to 8-5 on the season. The 30-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 17 starts. Bassitt has never faced the Brewers in his career.

Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Adrian Houser. The 26-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 23 games this season, including six starts. This will be his first time facing the A's.

Here are the full lineups for the A's-Brewers game, which will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and the MyTeams app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. PT, with first pitch at 7:07.

Milwaukee Brewers (56-51)

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Christian Yelich, RF

Yasmani Grandal, C

Mike Moustakas, DH

Keston Hiura, 2B

Eric Thames, 1B

Travis Shaw, 3B

Orlando Arcia, SS

Ben Gamel, LF

Adrian Houser, RHP (4-4, 4.19 ERA)

Oakland A's (60-47)

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Mark Canha, CF

Khris Davis, DH

Chris Herrmann, C

Robbie Grossman, LF

Chad Pinder, RF

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Chris Bassitt, RHP (7-5, 4.09 ERA)