OAKLAND -- Left fielder Khris Davis was a late scratch from the A's lineup Wednesday night with a left shoulder contusion.

Billy Burns was inserted in at center field and is batting ninth.

Coco Crisp was shifted from center to left field.

Davis hit his 19th home run Tuesday but also collided hard into the wall going after a fly ball early in the game.