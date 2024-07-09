The baseball world will convene at the defending champions' home this week.

A handful of festivities are set to take place in the Texas Rangers' backyard. There will be the All-Star Futures Game (Saturday), Futures Skills Showcase (Saturday), All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (Saturday), MLB Draft (Sunday-Tuesday), Home Run Derby (Monday) and All-Star Game (Tuesday).

The draft is perhaps the most important event of the week, with all 30 teams getting the chance to find their future stars over a 20-round, three-day event.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 MLB Draft:

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The 2024 MLB Draft will take place from Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16.

Here's the full schedule:

July 14

7 p.m. ET: Round 1, Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B

July 15

2 p.m. ET: Rounds 3-10

July 16

2 p.m. ET: Rounds 11-20

Where is the 2024 MLB Draft taking place?

For the fourth straight year, the Draft will take place at the same location of the MLB All-Star Game.

The 2024 draft will be held at Cowtown Colliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft

The first day of the 2024 draft will air live on MLB Network and ESPN, with a streaming option on ESPN+.

There will be no live television coverage for the second and third days, but MLB.com will stream live coverage online.

What is the 2024 MLB Draft order?

The Cleveland Guardians hold the top pick after winning the MLB Draft Lottery last December. Now leading the AL Central with a 56-33 record (through July 8), the Guardians had just a 2.0% chance of winning the drawing -- the ninth-best odds.

Here's the full first-round order for the 2024 MLB Draft:

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft?

Unlike many years, most of the top prospects in 2024 are college products rather than high schoolers. Of the top 15 players on MLB.com, there are 12 college stars and three high school standouts.

Here are the top 15 prospects in the 2024 draft, according to MLB.com: