10 things that went right, wrong for Giants in first half

Joey Bart is here and looks like a star, and the Giants have a ton of talent on the way in Heliot Ramos, Marco Luciano, Hunter Bishop, Alexander Canario and others. But they haven't really seen any of their older prospects take the leap other than Austin Slater, who has been in the big leagues a while now.

Jaylin Davis started the year on the opening day roster but was sent down after going 2-for-12 with six strikeouts, and it doesn't sound like a return is imminent. Joe McCarthy had a brutal start and was DFA'd. Mauricio Dubon has been OK. He can handle center field and remains a plus defender at second, but he has a .634 OPS and has had trouble with pitch selection. Second-year relievers Tyler Rogers and Shaun Anderson have had some real rough moments.

Nobody has really stepped up yet as this year's Yastrzemski, which was one of the goals of this season.