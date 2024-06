Where is the US Open this year? Looking at all past and future locations

A flag with a U.S. Open logo blows in the breeze during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The U.S. Open is on the move – again.

Golf's third major of the season has traditionally rotated across the country, with challenging courses taking center stage each June.

This year will be no different, with a longtime host getting back into the mix after 10 years off.

Here's a deep dive into the past, present and future hosts of the U.S. Open:

Where is the 2024 US Open being played?

The 2024 U.S. Open will be held at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Where has the US Open been played the most?

Since the first U.S. Open in 1895, 52 different golf courses have hosted the tournament -- 22 in the Northeast, 18 in the Midwest, six in the South and six in the West.

Here's a look at the courses that have hosted the U.S. Open five or more times:

9 – Oakmont Country Club (1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016)

Future tournaments: 2025, 2033, 2042, 2049

7 – Baltusrol Golf Club (1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993)

6 – Oakland Hills Country Club (1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996)

Future tournaments: 2034, 2051

6 – Pebble Beach Golf Links (1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019)

Future tournaments: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2044

6 – Winged Foot Golf Club (1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020)

Future tournaments: 2028

5 – Merion Golf Club (1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013)

Future tournaments: 2030, 2040, 2050

5 – Olympic Club (1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, 2012)

5 – Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018)

Future tournaments: 2026, 2036

How is the US Open host decided?

Like the PGA Championship and Open Championship, the U.S. Open rotates courses every year. According to the USGA and U.S. Open, the host is picked based on varying factors like course length and variation, fairway width and firmness and green speed, among other factors.

US Open future host courses through 2051

Here's a year-by-year look at the U.S. Open hosts through 2051 (several years still undecided):

2025: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club – Southampton, New York

2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California

2028: Winged Foot Golf Club – Mamaroneck, New York

2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina

2030: Merion Golf Club – Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2031: Riviera Country Club – Pacific Palisades, California

2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California

2033: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

2035: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina

2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club – Southampton, New York

2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California

2038: The Country Club – Brookline, Massachusetts

2039: The Los Angeles (California) Country Club (North Course)

2040: Merion Golf Club – Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2041: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina

2042: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2044: Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, California

2047: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) – Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina

2049: Oakmont Country Club – Oakmont, Pennsylvania

2050: Merion Golf Club – Ardmore, Pennsylvania

2051: Oakland Hills Country Club – Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

When is the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 U.S. Open will take place from June 13-16 on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.