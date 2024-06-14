The golfers who made — and missed — the US Open cut

The 2024 U.S. Open began with 156 golfers competing for a major championship and a massive first-place prize in Pinehurst, North Carolina. But less than half of that starting field remains entering the weekend.

Dozens of cuts were made following Friday's second round at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2. The cuts included six former U.S. Open champions, headlined by 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

The second round saw a change atop the leaderboard as now Ludvig Åberg paces the field at 5-under. The 24-year-old Åberg, who's in search of his first major title, shot a 1-under 69 in Round 2 to seize sole possession of first.

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy shared the lead at 5-under through one round and both remain right near the top of the leaderboard. Cantlay is tied for second at 4-under with Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry while McIlroy is tied for fifth at 3-under with Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon.

Hideki Matsuyama jumped up to eighth after shooting a round-best 4-under 66.

Meanwhile, reigning tournament champ Wyndham Clark is way off the lead at 4-over.

So, which other golfers are still in contention for the U.S. Open Trophy? And who's heading home early? Here's what to know about this year's U.S. Open cuts:

How is the cut line determined at the US Open?

The U.S. Open allows the top 60 golfers, plus ties, to advance to the final two rounds.

What is the cut line for the 2024 US Open?

This year's cut line was 5-over.

How many golfers made the 2024 US Open cut?

There were a total of 74 golfers who finished inside the 5-over cut line.

Who made the 2024 US Open cut?

Here's a look at the U.S. Open leaderboard entering Saturday's Round 3:

1. Ludvig Åberg: -5

T-2. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T-2. Thomas Detry: -4

T-2. Patrick Cantlay: -4

T-5. Rory McIlroy: -3

T-5. Tony Finau: -3

T-5. Matthieu Pavon: -3

8. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T-9. Tom Kim: -1

T-9. Tyrell Hatton: -1

T-9. Xander Schauffele: -1

T-9. Akshay Bhatia: -1

T-9. Tim Widing: -1

T-9. Zac Blair: -1

T-9. Corey Conners: -1

T-16. Billy Horschel: E

T-16. Sam Burns: E

T-16. Stephan Jaeger: E

T-16. Russell Henley: E

T-16. Sergio Garcia: E

T-21. Taylor Pendrith: +1

T-21. Frankie Capan III: +1

T-21. Seonghyeon Kim: +1

T-21. Nicolai Højgaard: +1

T-21. Sam Bennett: +1

T-21. Nico Echavarria: +1

T-27. Brian Harman: +2

T-27. Sepp Straka: +2

T-27. Jackson Suber: +2

T-27. Chris Kirk: +2

T-27. Adam Scott: +2

T-27. Denny McCarthy: +2

T-27. Emiliano Grillo: +2

T-27. Min Woo Lee: +2

T-27. David Thompson: +2

T-27. Isaiah Salinda: +2

T-37. Mark Hubbard: +3

T-37. Adam Svensson: +3

T-37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +3

T-37. Harris English: +3

T-37. Jordan Spieth: +3

T-37. Martin Kaymer: +3

T-37. Brian Campbell: +3

T-37. Gunnar Broin (amateur): +3

T-37. Cameron Smith: +3

T-37. Matt Kuchar: +3

T-37. Daniel Berger: +3

T-37. Sin Woo Kim: +3

T-37. Neal Shipley (amateur): +3

T-37. Aaron Rai: +3

T-51. Wyndham Clark: +4

T-51. J.T. Poston: +4

T-51. Keegan Bradley: +4

T-51. Collin Morikawa: +4

T-51. David Puig: +4

T-51. Austin Eckroat: +4

T-57. Greyson Sigg: +5

T-57. Tommy Fleetwood: +5

T-57. Scottie Scheffler: +5

T-57. Cameron Young: +5

T-57. Shane Lowry: +5

T-57. Ben Kohles: +5

T-57. Brendon Todd: +5

T-57. Luke Clanton (amateur:) +5

T-57. Brandon Wu: +5

T-57. Tom McKibbin: +5

T-57. Dean Burmester: +5

T-57. Justin Lower: +5

T-57. Max Greyserman: +5

T-57. Matthew Fitzpatrick: +5

T-57. Francesco Molinari: +5

T-57. Brooks Koepka: +5

T-57. Sahith Theegala: +5

T-57. Ryan Fox: +5

Who missed the 2024 US Open cut?

Several big names saw their U.S. Open end early. Max Homa and Viktor Hovland both finished just outside the cut line at 6-over.

Tiger Woods, who shot 7-over, was one of six former U.S. Open champions to miss the cut, along with Justin Rose (6-over), Webb Simpson (8-over), Dustin Johnson (9-over), Gary Woodland (10-over) and Lucas Glover (13-over).

Will Zalatoris (8-over), Rickie Fowler (8-over) and Phil Mickelson (15-over) were among the other notable cuts.

Check out the U.S. Open's updated leaderboard for a full list of golfers who missed the cut.

