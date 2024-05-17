How Scottie Scheffler fared during second round of PGA Championship following arrest

Masters champion and world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler scored a 5-under 66 at the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday after being arrested on his way to the tournament earlier in the day for not following police orders during the investigation of a pedestrian fatality.

Scheffler was booked by police at 7:28 a.m. ET, released before 9 a.m. and arrived at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, at 9:12 a.m. He proceeded to warm up and began his second round at his scheduled 10:08 a.m. tee time.

The world No. 1 golfer started his round at the 10th hole and scored a birdie. He got a bogey and birdie on his next two holes, logged five consecutive pars and closed out the front nine with a birdie on No. 18.

On the back nine, Scheffler had three birdies and saved par on his final hole to close out with a 5-under.

"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell," Scheffler said at the podium after his second round.

After going 4-under in Thursday's opening round, Scheffler entered the clubhouse tied for third at 9-under. Collin Morikawa sat atop the leaderboard at 11-under after shooting a 6-under on Friday.

Scheffler is a two-time major champion with wins at the Masters in 2022 and 2024. He is just over a month removed from his latest triumph at Augusta and also welcomed his first child with his wife last week.

Scottie Scheffler arrest timeline

Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a shuttle bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic. The man, John Mills of Louisville, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:09 a.m.

Scheffler was on his way to Valhalla a little after 6 a.m. when he drove past a police officer in an SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. An officer told Scheffler to stop and attached himself to Scheffler's car before the golfer drove about 10 yards and stopped. Police pulled Scheffler out of the car, pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs, according to Darlington.

An incident report filed by the Louisville Metro Police Department said an officer, identified as Detective Gillis, stopped Scheffler and attempted to give him instructions after the golfer tried driving around the traffic following the fatal incident. The report says Scheffler "refused to comply" and accelerated while dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis was transported to the hospital after suffering "pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee" and his "uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair," according to the report.

Court records show that Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scottie Scheffler was taken into custody outside of the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler said in a statement released before his round. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

After his round, Scheffler said, "my situation will be handled."

Scheffler's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to court records.

"Our primary concern today remains with the family of John Mills, who lost his life in a tragic accident early this morning while reporting to work," the PGA of America said in a statement to NBC News. "As it relates to the incident involving Scottie Scheffler, we are fully cooperating as local authorities review what took place. While the legal process plays out, questions should be directed to Scheffler’s attorney or local authorities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.