Looking back at the winningest players in PGA Championship history

The PGA Championship has long been a tournament for golf legends to embrace the big stage.

While there’s no green jacket or Claret Jug up for grabs, the major is annually one of the marquee events on the PGA Tour. From Jack to Tiger, it’s taken some top-tier performances from the sport’s greatest players to earn the PGA Championship crown.

Who has won the most PGA Championships, and who will enter this year’s tournament as the reigning champion?

Here’s a look back at PGA Championship winners ahead of the 2024 edition at Valhalla:

Which golfer has won the most PGA Championships?

Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus are the winningest players in PGA Championship history with five titles apiece.

Hagen got his first win in 1921 and went on to rattle off four straight tournaments from 1924 to 1927. His victories all came during the PGA Championship’s match play era, which ran from 1916 to 1957 before it turned into a stroke play tournament.

Nicklaus’ success was more spread out, as his triumphs came in 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980.

How many PGA Championships has Tiger Woods won?

Tiger Woods has four PGA Championship wins, trailing only Hagen and Nicklaus all-time.

Woods went back-to-back at the PGA Championship on separate occasions. His first two came in 1999 and 2000, and he pulled off a repeat once again with titles in 2006 and 2007.

Who is the oldest PGA Championship winner?

Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner in PGA Championship history when he won the 2021 tournament at 50 years old.

Who is the youngest PGA Championship winner?

The record for youngest PGA Championship winner has stood for more than 100 years, as Gene Sarazen made history with his 1922 victory when he was just 20 years old.

What’s the lowest total score in PGA Championship history?

Brooks Koepka made history when he won the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri. He shot a total score of 264 at the par-70 course, putting him at 16-under for the tournament.

While Koepka won with the fewest strokes, Jason Day had the best under-par score in PGA Championship history when he went 20-under at the par-72 Whistling Straits in 2015.

What’s the lowest single-round score in PGA Championship history?

There have been 18 rounds where a golfer has shot a 63 at the PGA Championship.

Recent PGA Championship winners

Here is a look at the last 10 PGA Championship winners:

2023: Brooks Koepka, Oak Hill C.C., -9

2022: Justin Thomas, Southern Hills C.C., -5

2021: Phil Mickelson, Kiawah Island, -6

2020: Collin Morikawa, TPC Harding Park, -13

2019: Brooks Koepka, Bethpage Black, -8

2018: Brooks Koepka, Bellerive C.C., -16

2017: Justin Thomas, Quail Hollow C.C., -8

2016: Jimmy Walker, Baltusrol G.C. (Lower), -14

2015: Jason Day, Whistling Straits (Straits), -20

2014: Rory McIlroy, Valhalla G.C., -16

The full list of PGA Championship winners can be found here.