Open Championship history: When did it begin? What is the most frequent host? Who has the most wins?

The final major of the 2024 golf season has arrived.

This week, the world's best players will head across the pond for the Open Championship.

Also known as the British Open, this year's tournament will be played at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Rather than looking ahead to this weekend, let's open up the history books and dive into everything about the world's oldest golf tournament:

When was the first Open Championship?

The Open Championship was established in 1860, making it the oldest golf tournament in the world.

This year will be the 152nd Open Championship -- the only missed years since its inception were 1871, 1915-19 (World War I), 1940-45 (World War II) and 2020 (COVID-19).

Who has won the most Open Championships?

Harry Vardon holds the record for most Open Championship wins with six (1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914).

Here's a look at all the multi-time winners in Open history:

Golfer Home country Wins Years won Harry Vardon Jersey 6 1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914 James Braid Scotland 5 1901, 1905, 1906, 1908, 1910 John Henry Taylor England 5 1894, 1895, 1900, 1909, 1913 Peter Thomson Australia 5 1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965 Tom Watson United States 5 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983 Tom Morris Sr. Scotland 4 1861, 1862, 1864, 1867 Tom Morris Jr. Scotland 4 1868, 1869, 1870, 1872 Willie Park Sr. Scotland 4 1860, 1863, 1866, 1875 Walter Hagen United States 4 1922, 1924, 1928, 1929 Bobby Locke South Africa 4 1949, 1950, 1952, 1957 Jamie Anderson Scotland 3 1877, 1878, 1879 Bob Ferguson Scotland 3 1880, 1881, 1882 Bobby Jones United States 3 1926, 1927, 1930 Henry Cotton England 3 1934, 1937, 1948 Gary Player South Africa 3 1959, 1968, 1974 Jack Nicklaus United States 3 1966, 1970, 1978 Seve Ballesteros Spain 3 1979, 1984, 1988 Nick Faldo England 3 1987, 1990, 1992 Tiger Woods United States 3 2000, 2005, 2006 Bob Martin Scotland 2 1876, 1885 Willie Park Jr. Scotland 2 1887, 1889 Harold Hilton England 2 1892, 1897 Arnold Palmer United States 2 1961, 1962 Lee Trevino United States 2 1971, 1972 Greg Norman Australia 2 1986, 1993 Padraig Harrington Ireland 2 2007, 2008 Ernie Els South Africa 2 2002, 2012 List of multi-time winners in Open Championship history

What country has hosted the most Open Championships?

The Open Championship rotates between nations within the United Kingdom.

Scotland, which hosted the first 33 Open Championships, has held the tournament a record 97 times. England has hosted 52 times, followed by Northern Ireland hosting it twice.

With the 2024 tournament returning to Scotland at Royal Troon, the nation will host for a 98th time.

What course has hosted the most Open Championships?

The tournament has always been held at coastal links golf course in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, but the exact venue rotates every year.

Here's a breakdown of all the courses that have hosted the Open (including 2024):

Course name Number of tournaments hosted Years hosted St Andrews 30 1873, 1876, 1879, 1882, 1885, 1888, 1891, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1910, 1921, 1927, 1933, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1970, 1979, 1984, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2022 Prestwick 24 1860-72, 1875, 1878, 1881, 1884, 1887, 1890, 1893, 1898, 1903, 1908, 1914, 1925 Muirfield 16 1892, 1896, 1901, 1906, 1912, 1929, 1935, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1972, 1980, 1987, 1992, 2002, 2013 Royal St George's 15 1894, 1899, 1904, 1911, 1922, 1928, 1934, 1938, 1949, 1981, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011, 2021 Royal Liverpool 13 1897, 1902, 1907, 1913, 1924, 1930, 1936, 1947, 1956, 1967, 2006, 2014, 2023 Royal Lytham & St Annes 11 1926, 1952, 1958, 1963, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1988, 1996, 2001, 2012 Royal Troon 10 1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, 2016, 2024 Royal Birkdale 10 1954, 1961, 1965, 1971, 1976, 1983, 1991, 1998, 2008, 2017 Carnoustie 8 1931, 1937, 1953, 1968, 1975, 1999, 2007, 2018 Musselburgh 6 1874, 1877, 1880, 1883, 1886, 1889 Turnberry 4 1977, 1986, 1994, 2009 Royal Cinque Ports 2 1909, 1920 Royal Portrush 2 1951, 2019 Prince's 1 1932 Open Championship host courses

When is the 2024 Open Championship?

The 2024 Open Championship will air on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21.