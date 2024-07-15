The Claret Jug is up for grabs.

Following the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, last up for golf majors in 2024 is the Open Championship.

After American Brian Harman cruised to victory in 2023 going under 13 to par, he'll be hoping to reclaim the Claret Jug for another year.

But there are plenty of top golfers who will look to dethrone Harman at the Royal Troon in Scotland. Here's a look at the players to watch, odds and more for the 2024 Open Championship:

Who is competing at the 2024 Open Championship?

Numerous top golfers will seek the Claret Jug in Scotland. In fact, 49 of the world's top 50 will be in action.

Those golfers include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, 2013 Open Championship winner Phil Mickelson and more.

The full field can be viewed here.

Who are the players to watch at the 2024 Open Championship?

Besides the current marquee names, other golfers to watch include two two-time Open Championship winners in Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Ernie Els of South Africa.

Rising 24-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg is also making his debut in the competition, as is 25-year-old American Davis Thompson, who is coming off a John Deere Classic triumph.

Additionally, a Scottish golfer has not won the competition since Paul Lawrie in 1999, when he won it in Scotland. Four Scots are competing this year, with 27-year-old Robert MacIntyre and 20-year-old debutant amateur Calum Scott among them.

Is Tiger Woods playing the 2024 Open Championship?

Yes, Woods will be in Scotland for the 2024 tournament.

He is a three-time Open winner, having claimed the Claret Jug for the first time in 2000 before consecutive victories in 2005 and 2006.

Who are the favorites to win the 2024 Open Championship?

Scheffler and McIlroy are among the top favorites to take the Claret Jug off Harman.

Other possibilities include reigning PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, DeChambeau, Aberg, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, among others.

2024 Open Championship odds

Here are the top 15 golfers favored to win the 2024 Open, with odds provided by NBC's betting partner, Fanatics:

Scottie Scheffler, +450

Rory McIlroy, +800

Xander Schauffele, +1200

Ludvig Aberg, +1400

Bryson DeChambeau, +1600

Collin Morikawa, +1600

Jon Rahm, +2200

Tommy Fleetwood, +2500

Tyrrell Hatton, +2800

Viktor Hovland, +3000

Brooks Koepka, +3500

Robert MacIntyre, +4000

Toni Finau, +4000

Cam Smith, +4500

Patrick Cantlay, +4500

Shane Lowry, +4500

Tom Kim, +4500

Harman has +7500 odds to repeat as champion, with Woods at +30000 to win his fourth Open and first since 2006.

What is the purse for the 2024 Open Championship?

The 2024 winner will collect $3.1 million as part of a record purse, the R&A announced.