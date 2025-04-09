How many golfers make the cut at the Masters?

Who will don this year's green jacket?

The first of golf's four annual majors takes place from Thursday to Sunday, and it's the most prestigious of the bunch: the Masters Tournament.

Nearly 100 players will hit the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia with dreams of putting on the green jacket. But, for some, that dream will be over before the weekend.

That's because the Masters has a cut where golfers below a certain spot on the leaderboard are eliminated halfway through the tournament. Those inside the cut line then finish out the event.

So, how is the cut line determined? Here's what to know:

How many golfers are in the 2025 Masters field?

There are 95 golfers competing in this year's Masters. The field includes reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, who last year became the 18th player to win the major more than once.

Is there a cut at the Masters?

Yes, the Masters has a cut.

When is the cut for the Masters?

The field is cut after the second round on Friday.

How is the Masters cut line determined?

The top 50 golfers, plus ties, on the leaderboard following the second round advance to the weekend.

What is the cut line at the Masters?

This year's actual cut line won't be known until after Round 2.

What was the 2024 Masters cut line?

The cut line at last year's Masters was 6 over, seeing 60 golfers remain in the field. The 2023 cut line was 3 over.

What is the average Masters cut line?

The average cut score at the Masters is 147.7, according to Golfweek, which is between a score of 3 over and 4 over.