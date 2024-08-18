What's the largest comeback in PGA Tour history?

The top of the leaderboard at the St. Jude Championship was a lot closer than expected. And it included one golfer, Xander Schauffele, who entered the final round nine strokes behind the leader.

Hideki Matsuyama held a five-stroke lead through the first three rounds at 17-under par and seemed poised for an easy victory on Sunday. He held on for a two-stroke win, but it was far from easy.

The third round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship is complete. Here’s a recap of Day 3.

His day turned on the back nine at TPC Southwind in Memphis, where he had bogeys on the 12th and 14th hole and a double bogey on the 15th.

His lead quickly disappeared, as he dropped one shot off the lead before forcing a three-way tie with Schauffele and Viktor Hovland over the final holes of the tournament.

Schauffele entered Sunday at 8-under, trailing Matsuyama by nine strokes. Yet, Schauffele had a share of the lead when he entered the clubhouse Sunday at 15-under before Matsuyama drained a long birdie putt on the 17th hole to regain the lead for good.

Where would Schauffele's comeback have ranked all time in final-round comebacks on the PGA Tour?

It would have been one stroke off the all-time record set by Paul Lawrie at the 1999 British Open when he came back from 10-strokes behind leader Jean Van de Velde over the final 18 holes. Lawrie shot 67 in the final round while Van de Velde shot 77, and he then won a three-way playoff to complete the historic comeback.

Here's a look at some of the largest final-round comeback wins in PGA Tour history...