The world's second most popular sport takes over the Oakland Coliseum this week.

Major League Cricket begins its third season Thursday, playing nine matches over seven days at the former home of MLB's Athletics and the NFL's Raiders, before shifting to Grand Prairie, Texas and Broward County, Florida for the remainder of the 34-match schedule.

The San Francisco Unicorns, led by captain Corey Anderson, Finn Allen, Hassan Khan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, get the action at the Coliseum started by taking on the Washington Freedom in a rematch of last season's final match.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Seven thousand fans are expected to attend the first-ever MLC match at the Coliseum on Thursday night.

Krishnamurthi, a rising USA Cricket star and one of the Unicorns' best batsmen, has spent the last few years based in the Bay Area after being born in Corvallis, Oregon. He also lived in Phoenix, Arizona, and Bangalore, India, during his teenage years.

The 22-year-old Krishnamurthi, a computer science major at San Jose State, is familiar with the Coliseum and understands the significance of MLC matches being played there.

“I got to watch an A's game there about three years ago, and I remember just thinking like, ‘One day cricket in the US could be this,’ because that was before Major League Cricket," Krishnamurthi recently told NBC Sports Bay Area. "Even the first season it happened, it was always like a dream, but I definitely didn't think we'd be here this quickly. I love the stadium from the outside and now I can't wait to experience it from on the field.”

Most, if not all, MLB or NFL stadiums wouldn't be able to host a cricket match due to the dimensions required, but the Coliseum, due to its multi-purpose construction, can accommodate a cricket pitch.

Drop-in Pitches were installed today at the Oakland Coliseum right ahead of the start of the @MLCricket season! pic.twitter.com/ZbTl8Dh2Rr — Aaman Patel (@APSportsNews_) June 9, 2025

But that doesn't mean the matches at the Coliseum will have deep dimensions to the boundaries -- the longest boundary will be 65 meters or about 213 feet -- something that intrigues Krishnamurthi.

"I heard it's one of the smallest official cricket stadiums in the world," Krishnamurthi said. "So, hopefully, mainly as a batter myself, I'm looking forward to [trying] to hit some sixes over there into the crowd."

Per rule 19.1.3 established for T20 international matches by the International Cricket Council, the shortest allowable boundary is 59.43 meters (195 feet) and the longest can be 82.29 meters (270 feet).

The Bay Area's large South Asian community makes the Coliseum perfect for MLC to expand its footprint beyond Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

The crowds at the Coliseum should be lively, like most international T20 cricket matches.

“I can't wait to experience it," Krishnamurthi said. "I expect there to be a good turnout, especially with the big Indian and Pakistani community in the Bay Area. I'm a part of the Bay Area cricket group as well that play club cricket, so I know a lot of the people and just ... having little conversations, I think that there's quite a bit of excitement around these games. I expect good things from the crowd.

A young Krishnamurthi played cricket with his dad and friends in Phoenix. But when his family moved to India in 2011, when he was eight years old, he joined a cricket academy in Bangalore and began training in a structured environment.

Things got serious for Krishnamurthi a few years later when he was selected as part of the Anil Kumble Spin Stars, which recognized the top spin bowlers in the state of Karnataka.

"I was in the top 20 spinners in Karnataka out of like 3,000-plus people that had tried," Krishnamurthi said. "And so that's when I started focusing more on cricket compared to other stuff and played age-group cricket in Bangalore."

Krishnamurthi laid out a plan for his future where he would complete the 11th and 12th grades at a US-accredited school in Bangalore while playing cricket. If things went well, he would pursue a future in the sport in India.

But in March 2020, Krishnamurthi and a few other players got a call to attend a cricket camp in Houston. He made the trip with the intention of participating in the one-week camp and then spending time with his grandparents in Arizona before returning to India.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and traveling back to India wasn't an option for Krishnamurthi. So his family relocated to the Bay Area, largely due to the established cricket community.

Now set to begin his second MLC season, Krishnamurthi hopes to build off his rookie campaign in which he finished fourth on the Unicorns in runs scored with 169 in nine matches.

@Stake MVP Performance by Sanjay Krishnamurthi | Match 20 - Sanjay Krishnamurthi with 79 not out to hand Washington Freedom their First Loss 👏#StakeMVP | #MLC2024 | #CognizantMajorLeagueCricket | #T20 | #WFvSFU pic.twitter.com/cBpKvSQ0Ml — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 23, 2024

His best performance came in the Unicorns' July 22 six-wicket win over the Freedom when he finished with 79 runs on 42 balls.

“Obviously, I'd want to be as consistent as possible," Krishnamurthi said. "The name of the game with T20 cricket is you've got to take risks. So, in trying to be [the] highest run score or something, I would not want to curb my natural instincts, so I'd rather hope for a couple of match-winning performances."

Krishnamurthi has a good captain to learn from in the 35-year-old Anderson, who retired from international competition with New Zealand and now plays for the United States national team.

“He's been, he's been amazing," Krishnamurthi said of Anderson. "I think the freedom that he gives all of the players and as well as his calm head on the field, no matter where the game is going, he doesn't really let that to get to us in terms of emotions. Also, I think what's great about having a domestic captain, we're the only team with the domestic captain, and I think that helps us because he's obviously such a seasoned, experienced international player, so he commands respect from all the internationals, but still he knows all of the local players and how to get the best out of each and every one of us, so it's been amazing."

In MLC's inaugural 2023 season, the Unicorns won two of their five matches and didn't qualify for the playoffs. But they bounced back last season, making it to the final before losing to the Freedom, who were led by Australian stars Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

Smith and Maxwell combined for 128 runs on just 72 balls, fueling Washington's 96-run win over San Francisco.

Now, the Unicorns' goal is to build on that success to try to capture the 2025 MLC title.

To do that, Krishnamurthi knows the Unicorns will have to play with a "fearless" approach.

"T20 cricket is such that it just takes one batsman on a day, and the final, they had Steve Smith and I think a bit of Glenn Maxwell that really took them over," Krishnamurthi said. "But, another day you get those guys out and we have one or two guys that fire, so I think as long as we just continue to play our fearless brand of cricket. Good things will come."

Krishnamurthi has one more year at San Jose State before he graduates, and if the US qualifies for the cricket competition at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, he hopes to be part of the team.

While Krishnamurthi will have options over the next few years, his immediate focus is clear.

“As of now, my aim is to focus on cricket for at least two years and see where it takes me," Krishnamurthi said.