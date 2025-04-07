2025 All-Star Teacher Finalists Announced

NBC SPORTS BAY AREA, NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA, AND PROVIDENT CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCE FIVE FINALISTS FOR 2025 ALL-STAR TEACHER AWARD

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, and Provident Credit Union to Contribute

$30,000 to the Grand Prize-Winning Teacher’s School

Winner to Be Announced During On-Field Ceremony at Giants Game This Summer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – April 7, 2025 – NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, and Provident Credit Union today announced the five finalists for the 2025 All-Star Teacher Award. Now in its 18th year, the award recognizes outstanding K–12 educators in Northern and Central California for their exceptional dedication to students and the community.

The grand prize-winning teacher’s school will receive $30,000. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, during an on-field ceremony at Oracle Park before a San Francisco Giants game and air live during NBC Sports Bay Area’s Giants Pregame Live broadcast.

This year’s five finalists are:

Christine Fitzsimmons, Alisal Elementary School, Pleasanton

Tony Green, Bishop O’Dowd High School, Oakland

Greg Martin, Sylvia Mendez Elementary School, Berkeley

Laura Nunez, East Palo Alto Academy, East Palo Alto

Dawaine Williams, Ocala STEAM Academy, San Jose

Fans can vote for their favorite finalist at www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/ast or www.nbcsportscalifornia.com/ast from April 7, 2025, through June 2, 2025. The website features biographies and short videos of each finalist.

In addition, the finalists will be interviewed on select episodes of Giants Pregame Live.

Finalists will be evaluated based on overall commitment, excellence in teaching, rapport with students, and distinction in their profession.

This year’s judging panel included Jay dela Cruz, Director of Community Engagement, NBC Bay Area; John Haggarty, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience, Provident Credit Union; Rabiah Khalid, Community Investment Manager, Comcast California; Detra Paige, Director of Alumni & Family Relations, Athletics; and Sue Petersen, Executive Director, Giants Community Fund.

About Provident Credit Union:

Provident Credit Union is a $3.5 billion financial institution with over 135,000 members and 21 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union for retail or business members and offers everything from checking and savings accounts to mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at www.providentcu.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The NBC Sports app provides live streams of the games and pre and postgame shows. The NBC Sports Bay Area & California App provides digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights, and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social: X: NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; Facebook: NBCSAuthentic: Threads: NBCSAuthentic ; TikTok: NBCSportsAuthentic; BlueSky: nbcsauthentic.bsky.social; LinkedIn: NBC Sports Bay Area & California

CONTACT:

Jay dela Cruz

NBC Bay Area

jay.delacruz@nbcuni.com