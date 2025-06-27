2025 All-Star Teacher Award Recipient Announced

Greg Martin of Sylvia Mendez Elementary School in Berkeley Named 2025 All-Star Teacher

$30,000 Prize Awarded in His Honor

Each Runner-up to Receive $2,000 for Their School

SAN FRANCISCO – June 27, 2025 – NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California and Provident Credit Union have named Greg Martin of Sylvia Mendez Elementary School in Berkeley the grand prize winner of the 2025 All-Star Teacher Award.

Martin was honored with a $30,000 check during an on-field ceremony at Oracle Park prior to the San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins game on Wednesday, June 25.

He was recognized alongside the other finalists: Christine Fitzsimmons of Alisal Elementary School in Pleasanton; Tony Green of Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland; Laura Nunez of East Palo Alto Academy in East Palo Alto; and Dawaine Williams of Ocala STEAM Academy in San Jose. In recognition of their contributions to education and the community, each of the four All-Star Teacher Award runners-up will receive $2,000 for their respective schools.

Selection was based on overall commitment, excellence in teaching, rapport with students, and distinction in the profession. This year’s judging panel included Jay dela Cruz, Director of Community Engagement at NBC Bay Area; John Haggarty, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Experience at Provident Credit Union; Rabiah Khalid, Community Investment Manager at Comcast California; Detra Paige, Director of Alumni and Family Relations for Athletics; and Sue Petersen, Executive Director of the Giants Community Fund.

Established in 2007, the All-Star Teacher Award recognizes outstanding Northern and Central California elementary, middle and high school teachers for their dedication in both the classroom and the community. This marks the 14th year of collaboration between NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California and Provident Credit Union in celebrating regional educators.

Past All-Star Teacher Award recipients:

2007 – Michael Meneses, Presidio Middle School, San Francisco

2008 – Allen Nakamura, Alameda High School, Alameda

2009 – Jessica Schelegle, Sacred Heart School, Saratoga

2010 – Zachary Swan, Jefferson High School, Daly City

2011 – Robert “Corky” Black, Oak Grove High School, San Jose

2012 – Dr. Paul Ricks, Hopkins Junior High School, Fremont

2013 – Ruben Modesto, John H. Pitman High School, Turlock

2014 – Nicole Ellwood, Twin Hills Charter Middle School, Sebastopol

2015 – Carmen Kotto, South Valley Middle School, Gilroy

2016 – Scott Krijnen, Castillero Middle School, San Jose

2017 – Dale Waldo, Folsom Middle School, Folsom

2018 – Cori Starr, Northgate High School, Walnut Creek

2019 – Katie Humann, Adams Middle School, Brentwood

2021 – Tomokazu Morikawa, George Washington High School, San Francisco

2022 – Jessica Holman, Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

2023 – Erik Bertelson, Wells Middle School, Dublin

2024 – “Profe” Pamela Lim-McAlister, Albany High School, Albany

2025 – Greg Martin, Sylvia Mendez Elementary School, Berkeley

About Provident Credit Union:

Provident Credit Union is a $3.5 billion financial institution with over 135,000 members and 21 community branches in the Bay Area. The Redwood Shores-based credit union has proudly served the Bay Area since 1950. The full-service credit union for retail or business members and offers everything from checking and savings accounts to mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and home and auto insurance. Provident began as the California Teachers Association Credit Union and expanded over the years to include those who live and work in the surrounding counties of the Bay Area and beyond. More information is available at www.providentcu.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon, and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis, and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The NBC Sports app provides live streams of the games and pre and postgame shows. The NBC Sports Bay Area & California App provides digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights, and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social: X: NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; Facebook: NBCSAuthentic: Threads: NBCSAuthentic ; TikTok: NBCSportsAuthentic; BlueSky: nbcsauthentic.bsky.social; LinkedIn: NBC Sports Bay Area & California

